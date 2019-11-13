|
|
Sarah Green
Sarah F. Green, 78, of Fort Smith entered into rest on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. She was born Jan. 8, 1941, in Ozark to the late Walter Carter and Dorothy Alston. She later moved to Fort Smith, where she made her home with her mother Dorothy and two daughters, Veronica and Nina. She attended grade school in Ozark and junior high and high school in Topeka, Kan. She was employed by Whirlpool.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Gladys Carter James; and four brothers, Augustus, Harold, Otis and Roger Carter.
Sarah is survived by two beautiful daughters, Veronica Hardwick and Nina Sinclair (Joe); two beautiful granddaughters, La Monica Burnett (Jonathan) and Satyra Alston; her great-grandchildren, Tyrell Foster, Shatonna Lee, Monrico Lee, Jaylon Alston, Jayden Wright, Jayden Foster, and Shayden Foster; four sisters, Arnita, Darlene, Mary and Kay Carter; three brothers, Cecile, Carl and Terry Carter (Amie); her great-great-grandchildren, Damarrion Cole and ARiyah Lee; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; her special aunt, Betty Alston, who was her second mother; and also her beloved pets, Tabitha and Cooper.
Funeral service officiated by Pastor Theodore Dodson will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at House of Restoration, 2201 S. 46th St., Fort Smith. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. at Highland Cemetery in Ozark.
Wake will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Harold Kinnard, Eric Burnett, Herbert Alston, Eugene Alston, Robert Alston and Steve Dickerson.
Honorary pallbearers are Cecile Carter, Carl Carter, Jaylon Alston, Jayden Alston, Tyrell Foster, Rico Lee, Joe Sinclair and Jonathan Burnett.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 14, 2019