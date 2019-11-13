Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Wake
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
House of Restoration
2201 S. 46th St.
Fort Smith, AR
Sarah Green Obituary
Sarah Green
Sarah F. Green, 78, of Fort Smith died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at House of Restoration in Fort Smith with burial at Highland Cemetery in Ozark under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
She is survived by two daughters, Veronica Hardwick and Nina Sinclair; four sisters, Arnita, Darlene, Mary and Kay Carter; three brothers, Cecile, Carl and Terry Carter; two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Wake will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 15, 2019
