Sarah Green
Sarah F. Green, 78, of Fort Smith died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at House of Restoration in Fort Smith with burial at Highland Cemetery in Ozark under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
She is survived by two daughters, Veronica Hardwick and Nina Sinclair; four sisters, Arnita, Darlene, Mary and Kay Carter; three brothers, Cecile, Carl and Terry Carter; two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Wake will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 15, 2019