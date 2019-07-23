|
|
Sarah McKinney
Sarah Alice McKinney, 73, of Fort Smith passed from this life July 20, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Feb. 17, 1946, in Conway to the late Louis and Alice McKinney. Sarah had previously worked with Goodwill Industries International.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Sharon McKinney; nieces, Kari Carnell and her husband Kevin and their son Eli and Allyson McCartt and her husband Michael and their children Makinley and Foster; and her nephew, Phillip McKinney and his wife Lindsay and their children Austin and Stella Kate.
Graveside service will be at noon Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Conway. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on July 24, 2019