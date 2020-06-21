Sarah Mitchelle
1948 - 2020
Sarah Estie Mitchelle, 71, of Alma passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at her home. She was born Nov. 14, 1948, in Mountainburg to Lester D. and Elizabeth (Carson) Dyer. She was a restaurant manager.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Billy E. Mitchelle.
Survivors include three sons, Steven Mitchelle and wife Jocelyn of Alma, Kevin Mitchelle of Mulberry and Billy Mitchelle of Alma; two sisters, Peggy Carter and husband Bobby of Alma and Brenda Smulcer of Kaw City, Okla.; two brothers, Johnny Dyer and wife Retha of Rudy and Robert Dyer and wife Vi of Van Buren; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private family graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25 at Peters Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma. The service will be live streamed on Ocker-Putman Funeral Home's Facebook page.
The family will gather with friends at 11 a.m. Thursday at Highway 71 Free Will Baptist Church, following the service.
Pallbearers will be Ray Gregory, Rick Gregory, Caleb Gregory, Robert Dyer Jr. and Mat Stark.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.
