Sarah Rucker
Sarah Elizabeth Rucker, 101, of Alma, formerly of Gravette, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was a retired English and literature professor at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, N.C., and later taught English at Gravette High School. She was born Jan. 27, 1918, in Alva, Okla., to the late Mark Francis and Pearl (Keys) Zimmerman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Rucker.
Survivors include two sons, J.C. Rucker and wife Juanita of Rudy and Steve Rucker and wife Emily of Alma; three grandchildren, Kimberly Rucker of Fort Smith, Chapen Rucker (Lyndsay) of Alma and Whitney Ware (John), and four great-granddaughters.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Bethel Cemetery in Gravette, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 East, Alma.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Alma Health and Rehabilitation for their loving kindness and support.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 18, 2019