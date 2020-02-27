Home

1941 - 2020
Saundra Julian Obituary
Saundra Julian
Saundra L. Julian passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Eternal Hope Hospice in Griffin, Ga. Saundra was born May 3, 1941, to Clyde A. Jones and Goldie V. Martin Jones in Vinita, Okla. She attended Calvary Chapel Church, enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, telling a good story, painting, crocheting and playing Bingo.
Saundra was preceded in death by her parents and a great-granddaughter, Taylor.
She is survived by three daughters, Deborah Gillum (Tim) of Cabot, Tracy Knoll (Daniel) of Fort Smith and Michele Thomas (John) of Newnan, Ga.; a sister, Sharon Trevino of Conroe, Texas; six grandchildren, Josh Knoll, Heather McQuay (Paul), Emily Cecil (Keith), Candace Schomburg (Adam), Zach Pfaff and Kyle Pfaff (Brooke); 10 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.
Graveside service and inurnment will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at Rose Lawn Holy Cross Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Higgins Hillcrest Chapel in Newnan, Ga.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 28, 2020
