Scheral Harmon
Scheral Katrine Harmon, age 62, of Dardanelle died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Dardanelle Regional Medical Center. She was born Aug. 18, 1956, in Mulberry to the late Willie D. and Patricia Medlock Lancaster.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Timothy "Tim" Harmon Sr.; and her sister, Patricia Jean Lancaster.
Survivors include her four children, Tina Harmon and husband Clarence of Russellville, Timothy Duane Harmon Jr. and wife Noelle of Dover, Michelle Harmon of Russellville and Franklin Harmon Sr. and wife Sally of Casa; two sisters, Carmon Mathews (Dale), LaRhonda Lancaster (Jim Colvin); one brother, Christopher Lancaster (Yvonne); and 11 grandchildren, Devin, Keiana, Lawrence III, Olivia, Sarah, Hunter, Keagen, Novaly, Franklin Jr., Derek and Juan.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Cornwell Chapel in Dardanelle. Burial will be at Goates Cemetery in Scottsville.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the chapel.
Pallbearers will be Lawrence Sanders Jr., Lawrence Sanders III, Devin Harmon, Dale Matthews, Zack Harmon, Freddy Reeves and Christopher Lancaster.
Honorary pallbearers will be Clarence Jackson and Tim Harmon Jr.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cornwell Funeral Home in Dardanelle.
Published in Times Record on July 16, 2019