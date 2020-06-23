Or Copy this URL to Share

Scheryl Dotson

Scheryl Ann Dotson, 64, of Sallisaw died Monday, June 22, 2020, in Sallisaw.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.

She is survived by her husband, Randy of the home; two daughters, Tina Cardwell and Stacie Carter; a son, Jason Rogers; and five grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store