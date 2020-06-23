Scheryl Dotson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Scheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scheryl Dotson
Scheryl Ann Dotson, 64, of Sallisaw died Monday, June 22, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by her husband, Randy of the home; two daughters, Tina Cardwell and Stacie Carter; a son, Jason Rogers; and five grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Agent Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4414
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved