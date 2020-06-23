Scheryl Dotson
Scheryl Ann Dotson, 64, of Sallisaw died Monday, June 22, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by her husband, Randy of the home; two daughters, Tina Cardwell and Stacie Carter; a son, Jason Rogers; and five grandchildren.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.