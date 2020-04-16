|
Scott Bonds
Scott M. Bonds, age 46, of Dallas passed away April 13, 2020, at his parents' home surrounded by family. He entered this life on Dec. 22, 1973, in Fort Smith, the son of Joe and Barbara (Rose) Bonds.
Scott served as a drum major for his high school band as his love of music began at a young age playing the piano and the saxophone. He graduated from Russellville High School class of 1992 and went on to complete a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Central Arkansas. Scott's work in the interior design industry provided opportunities in the Dallas Metro area, where he became kitchen design director for Cantoni Modern Furniture for the last 12 years. He loved his work and the close network of colleagues were his Dallas family over the past decade. With this work, he enjoyed many trips to Italy over the years that gave him incredible memories and experiences.
Life never had a dull moment for Scott, as he was a part of the Lost Souls Rugby Team and a member of Lovers Lane United Methodist Church in Dallas. He was a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys and loved attending their games. You could usually find Scott spending time with family, friends or his rugby buddies. He found much joy and comfort in his beagle dog, Max. His appreciation for cultural enrichment was highlighted by his passions of attending concerts, visiting museums, exploring art exhibits, listening to a variety of music, trying a wide palate of restaurants and organizing and contributing to community fundraisers. Scott's heart was as big as Texas and the love he shared is the legacy he leaves with everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Scott was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Thomas and Macie Rose; and his paternal grandparents, Louis and Virginia Bonds.
He is survived by his parents, Joe and Barbara Bonds of the home; a brother and sister-in-law, Bryan and Nell Bonds of Harrison; and two nephews and a niece, Bryce, Blaise and Brynne Bonds of Harrison.
Celebration of life will be planned for a later time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks in Hollister, Mo.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 18, 2020