Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martin Funeral Home - Mansfield
108 South Sebascott Avenue P. O. Box 367
Mansfield, AR 72944
479-928-4433
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Elmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Elmore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Scott Elmore
Scott Jason Elmore, 47, of Mansfield passed away June 20, 2019, at his home. He was born April 25, 1972, in Fort Smith to Doyne (deceased) and Janet (Henley) Elmore. Scott graduated from Mansfield High School in 1990. He played football and baseball through high school. He was past president of CMA and a member of James Fork Baptist Church.
Scott is survived by his mother, Janet Elmore of Mansfield; one daughter, Faith Elmore; four brothers; Jerry Efurd, Jonathon Lonnie Efurd, Kenny Elmore and Gene Elmore; one sister, Darlene George; and many nieces, nephews, friends and other family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Doyne Elmore; and grandparents, Ruby and Albert Elmore and Louise and Luther Henley.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Huntington Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Maness officiating, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Mansfield.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Martin Funeral Home in Mansfield.
Pallbearers will be his brothers, Jerry Efurd, Jonathon Lonnie Efurd, Kenny Elmore and Gene Elmore; and two uncles, Nelton Henley and Terry Henley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mansfield Senior Citizen Center c/o Martin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 367, Mansfield, AR 72944.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now