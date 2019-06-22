|
|
Scott Elmore
Scott Jason Elmore, 47, of Mansfield passed away June 20, 2019, at his home. He was born April 25, 1972, in Fort Smith to Doyne (deceased) and Janet (Henley) Elmore. Scott graduated from Mansfield High School in 1990. He played football and baseball through high school. He was past president of CMA and a member of James Fork Baptist Church.
Scott is survived by his mother, Janet Elmore of Mansfield; one daughter, Faith Elmore; four brothers; Jerry Efurd, Jonathon Lonnie Efurd, Kenny Elmore and Gene Elmore; one sister, Darlene George; and many nieces, nephews, friends and other family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Doyne Elmore; and grandparents, Ruby and Albert Elmore and Louise and Luther Henley.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Huntington Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Maness officiating, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Mansfield.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Martin Funeral Home in Mansfield.
Pallbearers will be his brothers, Jerry Efurd, Jonathon Lonnie Efurd, Kenny Elmore and Gene Elmore; and two uncles, Nelton Henley and Terry Henley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mansfield Senior Citizen Center c/o Martin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 367, Mansfield, AR 72944.
Published in Times Record on June 23, 2019