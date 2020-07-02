1/1
Scott Furner
Scott Furner
Scott Furner, 70, passed away June 29, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Jan. 1, 1950, in Cassville, Mo., to the late William Frederick and Nancy Jane (Newman) Furner.
He served as an admiral's aide in the Marine Corps. He enjoyed talking about his time in the Marines, especially with his best friend and brother, Monte Smith. He also enjoyed the great outdoors: fishing, boating, camping and climbing trees as far up as he could and being the life of the party. He had an amazing sense of humor, he never met a stranger and he touched the lives of all that crossed his path. He was a man of many talents and multiple trades.
He loved his mom unconditionally and shared how he helped her in training for nursing. He also loved the mother of his children, Coletta. Scott was his daughter's best friend and she will always carry him in her heart.
No one's life goes without struggles and Scott had his, but they were followed by life lessons to share with his kids. Scott said, "Always be who you are and be true to yourself. When you have given all you have to give and you have nothing else, give yourself to God." May Scott rest in peace and keep his eyes on us all and guide us during our time here on Earth. We love you.
He is survived by a daughter, Amber Edgerton of Fort Smith; a son, Allen Furner of Morrilton; the mother of his children, Coletta Furner of Fort Smith; a sister, Nancy Sparks and husband Larry of Sallisaw; two brothers, Bill Furner and wife Roseanne of Fort Smith and Stephen Furner and wife Debbie of Rogers; two grandchildren, Ella and Lilly; and several nieces and nephews.a
Memorial graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 8 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Cremation and services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
