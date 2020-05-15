Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 18, 2020
10:30 AM
Morrison Cemetery
Rudy, AR
View Map
Scott Rachal


1990 - 2020
Scott Rachal Obituary
Scott Rachal
Scott Hamilton Rachal, 29, of Phoenix passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was born Nov. 11, 1990, in Memphis, Tenn., the youngest of five children. Scott was a 2009 graduate of Horizon High School. He proudly served with the Oregon Eugene Mission from 2010-12 for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved working as a missionary, enjoyed spending time with his family, shooting and gold prospecting. Scott loved telling jokes and making his family laugh.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Artice Rachal Jr;. and his grandmothers, Maicie Doyal and Beverly Ann Stockam.
He is survived by his parents, Kenneth Wade Sr. and Ada Melody Rachal of Phoenix; a grandfather, Dale Riley Stockam of Van Buren; two sisters, Marcie Kirkham and husband Trevor and Stephanie Long and husband Jake; two brothers, Kenneth Wade Rachal Jr. and wife Sonia and Samuel Bradly Rachal and wife Rebecca; and many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 18 at Morrison Cemetery in Rudy, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Scott will be greatly missed by all of his family and many friends. God be with you till we meet again.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on May 17, 2020
