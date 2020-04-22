|
|
Scott Snipes
Scott Allen Snipes, 33, of Van Buren passed away April 21, 2020, in a Little Rock hospital following a motorcycle accident in Van Buren. Scott was born June 6, 1986, in Fort Smith to Fred and Kimberly Snipes. He graduated from Van Buren High School in 2004. Scott enjoyed riding his motorcycle and cruising in his '66 El Camino. He loved the lake and spending time in his speedboat. He was a welder and worked in construction. Scott was a member of Faith United Methodist Church.
Scott was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Betty Cleavenger, Alfred Snipes and Lee Roy and Rayanna "Granny Ips" Mounce; and an uncle, David Cleavenger.
He is survived by his parents, Fred and Kimberly Snipes; a brother, Clinton Snipes (Tina) of Muldrow; his best friend who was like a brother, Jonathan Vineyard (Jasmine) of Minnesota; two aunts, Karen Pearson (Dale) of Cedarville and Debra Reynolds (Dale) of Rogers; four uncles, Jack Jr. (Linda) of Barling, Alfred Snipes (Karen) of Van Buren, Gary Cleavenger (Sherry) of Greenwood and Donald (Libby) of Charleston; three nephews, Rhylen Thurston, Landon Snipes and James Vineyard; three nieces, Kaylin Thurston, Elizabeth Snipes and June Vineyard; and many cousins.
Private services and cremation arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Faith United Methodist, 2901 Massard Road, Fort Smith, AR 72903; or food donations may be made in Scott's memory to Community Service Clearinghouse, 4420 Wheeler Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
To send an online tribute, go to www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020