Scott Stuart
Scott Davis Stuart, 78, of Roland died Friday, May 22, 2020, in Muldrow.
Private memorial service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Trinity Episcopal Church in Van Buren, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He is survived by his wife, Sydney; a daughter, Samantha; two sons, Scott Jr. and Wilson; a stepdaughter, Lacey Marr; a stepson, Coby Tate; two stepbrothers, Steven and Dale Wilson; and eight grandchildren and stepgrandchildren.
Published in Times Record on May 27, 2020
