Scott Summers
Scott Summers, 48, of Muldrow died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Muldrow.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow with burial at Upper Camp Creek Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Shawna; two sons, Josh Summers of Fort Smith and Christopher Summers of Muldrow; his mother, Mary Elam of Muldrow; three sisters, Brenda Crase and Debbie Swift, both of Muldrow, and Pamela Batts of Perry, Okla.; four brothers, Gary Summers of Fort Smith, Darren and LeRoy Summers, both of Muldrow, and Ronald Summers of McCurtain, Okla.; and three grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 31, 2020