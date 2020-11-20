1/
Scottie O'Dell
1980 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scottie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scottie O'Dell
Scottie Ray Sebastian O'Dell, age 39, passed away Nov. 14, 2020, in his hometown of Fort Smith. He was born Dec. 14, 1980, in Fort Smith to Jim and Sheila O'Dell.
He attended Marlow High School and graduated with the class of 1998. He studied at the University of Missouri as a criminal justice major and was a previous law enforcement officer in Missouri. He also studied network administration at Great Plains Technology School and was self-employed through DataMax Communications.
Scott was a loving father, a caring son and a very special friend to many. He was passionate about cooking and playing pool.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jim O'Dell; his grandfather, Ray Lindow; and an uncle, Bruce Lindow.
He is survived by his daughter, Tamra O'Dell; his mother, Sheila O'Dell; and his grandmother, Maxine Lindow.
Graveside service will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 21, at Oak Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Gunnar White, Mike McKenna, Travis Anderson, Stephen Perew, Matthew Poole and Joe Robine.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Oak Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lewis Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved