Scottie Ray Sebastian O'Dell, age 39, passed away Nov. 14, 2020, in his hometown of Fort Smith. He was born Dec. 14, 1980, in Fort Smith to Jim and Sheila O'Dell.

He attended Marlow High School and graduated with the class of 1998. He studied at the University of Missouri as a criminal justice major and was a previous law enforcement officer in Missouri. He also studied network administration at Great Plains Technology School and was self-employed through DataMax Communications.

Scott was a loving father, a caring son and a very special friend to many. He was passionate about cooking and playing pool.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jim O'Dell; his grandfather, Ray Lindow; and an uncle, Bruce Lindow.

He is survived by his daughter, Tamra O'Dell; his mother, Sheila O'Dell; and his grandmother, Maxine Lindow.

Graveside service will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 21, at Oak Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.

Pallbearers will be Gunnar White, Mike McKenna, Travis Anderson, Stephen Perew, Matthew Poole and Joe Robine.



