Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlands United Methodist Church
Fort Smith, AR
Scotty S. Dorsey, 72, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, peacefully at his home. Scotty was born in Hinesville on June 17, 1946.
Scotty was preceded in death by his father, Fred Dorsey; his stepfather, Joe Bassett; one sister, Dixie Dorsey; and one brother, Randy Frye.
He is survived by his twin daughters, Tina Miller of Van Buren and Lisa Dorsey of Bushkill, Pa.; his mother, Ina Bassett of Fayetteville, AR; two sisters, Linda Stokes of Laughlin, Nev., and Brenda Pierce of Farmington; two brothers, his twin Stanley Dorsey of Norfolk, Va., and Connie Dorsey of Vail, Colo.; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Scotty is also survived by the mother of his children, Janet Arnold; and his companion, Erika Sutton.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Woodlands United Methodist Church in Fort Smith. The family will visit with friends immediately following the service.
Online condolences may be made at www.westfieldchapel.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 22, 2019
