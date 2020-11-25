Seth Hattabaugh
Seth Allen Hattabaugh, 86, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. He was a retired truck driver from Mercury Motors, a member of Westside Pentecostal Church in Huntington and a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by a son, William Hattabaugh.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Hattabaugh; a son, Stanley Hattabaugh of Fort Smith; a daughter, Tilerra Coats of Fort Smith; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Hartford Memorial Park, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 1-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be David Coats, Brandon Hattabaugh, Braden Suter, Austin Suter, Conner Coats and Justin Hattabaugh.
