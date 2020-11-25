1/1
Seth Hattabaugh
Seth Allen Hattabaugh, 86, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. He was a retired truck driver from Mercury Motors, a member of Westside Pentecostal Church in Huntington and a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by a son, William Hattabaugh.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Hattabaugh; a son, Stanley Hattabaugh of Fort Smith; a daughter, Tilerra Coats of Fort Smith; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Hartford Memorial Park, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 1-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be David Coats, Brandon Hattabaugh, Braden Suter, Austin Suter, Conner Coats and Justin Hattabaugh.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
4799962131
