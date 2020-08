Or Copy this URL to Share

Seth Stratford

Seth Jerome Stratford, 61, of Fort Smith died Aug. 19, 2020.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.

He is survived by two daughters, LaKresha Bentley and Senitca Shannon; five siblings, Judy Christian, Stacy Wesson and Pam, Stanley and Sterling Stratford; and six grandchildren.



