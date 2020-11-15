RaMona Timonere

RaMona Ann Timonere, 58, formerly of Altus, Arkansas died November 9, 2020. She was born February 23, 1962 to Wallace and Wilma West. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jancee Hice.

RaMona is survived by her parents, three children; Brianne, Kayla and Landon, one sister; Hope, two brothers; Earl and Lee, 17 grandchildren and husband Joseph.

Graveside service will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Houston Cemetery in Alix, Arkansas under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.



