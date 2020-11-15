1/
1962 - 2020-11-09
RaMona Ann Timonere, 58, formerly of Altus, Arkansas died November 9, 2020. She was born February 23, 1962 to Wallace and Wilma West. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jancee Hice.
RaMona is survived by her parents, three children; Brianne, Kayla and Landon, one sister; Hope, two brothers; Earl and Lee, 17 grandchildren and husband Joseph.
Graveside service will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Houston Cemetery in Alix, Arkansas under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.

