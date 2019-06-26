Home

Rowell-Parish Mortuary
611 N 9Th St
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-9200
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rowell-Parish Mortuary
611 N 9Th St
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Full Counsel Christian Fellowship
Fort Smith, AR
Shamia Wright Obituary
Shamia Wright
Shamia Wright, 36, of Fort Smith died Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Full Counsel Christian Fellowship in Fort Smith with burial at Forest Park Cemetery under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
She is survived by her parents, Ruby Criswell-Wright and Warren Johnson; a sister, Shauntae Johnson; two brothers, Marcus Wright and Dontae Johnson; and her grandmothers, Dorothy Criswell and Elise Johnson.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on June 27, 2019
