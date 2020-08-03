1/1
Shanda Powers
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shanda Powers
Shanda Sue Powers, 57, of Lavaca passed away Aug. 1, 2020. She was born Nov. 19, 1962, in Fort Smith to Herman Gary and Billie Sue (Lyons) Nixon. She was of the Methodist faith and worked for Whirlpool Corp.
Left to cherish her memory is her mother, Billie Sue Nixon; two children, Tyler Powers and wife Kim of Lavaca and Jeff Powers and wife Jamie of Mansfield; a brother, Gary Nixon of Lavaca; four grandchildren, Carter and Fisher Powers and Jemma and Holden Powers; and two nieces, Georgia Castling of Fort Smith and Micah Frederick of Scranton.
Memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 at Smith Mortuary Chapel in Charleston. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Smith Mortuary.
Online condolences may be made at www.smithmortuaryinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary Inc
22 N Greenwood
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-2212
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Mortuary Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 3, 2020
Barbara
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved