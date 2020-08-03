Shanda Powers
Shanda Sue Powers, 57, of Lavaca passed away Aug. 1, 2020. She was born Nov. 19, 1962, in Fort Smith to Herman Gary and Billie Sue (Lyons) Nixon. She was of the Methodist faith and worked for Whirlpool Corp.
Left to cherish her memory is her mother, Billie Sue Nixon; two children, Tyler Powers and wife Kim of Lavaca and Jeff Powers and wife Jamie of Mansfield; a brother, Gary Nixon of Lavaca; four grandchildren, Carter and Fisher Powers and Jemma and Holden Powers; and two nieces, Georgia Castling of Fort Smith and Micah Frederick of Scranton.
Memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 at Smith Mortuary Chapel in Charleston. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Smith Mortuary.
.