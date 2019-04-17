|
Shannen Ray
Shannen Ray, of Fort Smith, formerly of Waldron, went to be with her Savior on Monday, April 15, 2019. Shannen was born Oct. 14, 1966, to W.D. "Rabbit" Ray and Pat Sehorn in Fort Smith.
As a young child, Shannen spent her first years playing with her cousins, Lisa and Tracy Dedmon. Later, much of her time was spent with her cousin, Jonette (Ray) Moses, playing sports, riding horses or at the lake with friends and family. She held dear the time spent being coached by her dad playing softball. Special times were spent with Uncle L.D. "Ponchie" and Aunt Virginia "Gingie" Powell, who both helped to shape her into the person she became. Ponchie taught her to hunt and fish while enjoying the outdoors. She and cousin, Brad Powell, were inseparable, their relationship resembling that of siblings. Shannen was filled with joy in sharing her time with cousins, Dilan and Devin Powell. She lovingly referred to them as "my boys." She shared many memories during family functions with cousins, Shelbie Duke and Baylee Moses. Shannen made many memories with her cousins from Grand Prairie, Texas, David (Ray) Morris, Diane Ray and Beverly (Ray) Duetchmann. As an adult, Shannen enjoyed accompanying her Uncle John and Aunt Susan Ray to many Arkansas Razorback football games. She had a passion and love for animals, especially dogs in need of a loving home. She was welcoming and enjoyed the company of her friends and family that she held so dear.
Shannen was employed by the Arkansas State Highway Department in Fort Smith, serving in many positions during her 25-year career. She currently served as the area maintenance supervisor for the Arkansas Department of Transportation Fourth District. She was loved and respected by her colleagues and employees, as was evident in the outpouring of phone calls, cards, flowers and visits throughout her hospital stay.
Memories with Shannen will forever be held dear by her daddy, W.D. "Rabbit" Ray and wife Billie; her mother, Pat Sehorn and husband Richard; as well as her loving and caring sister, Simone Ray, all of Waldron. Her vibrant personality will be missed by her cousins, Jonette, Brad, Devin, Dilan, Shelbie and Baylee, as well as a multitude of lives she touched.
Shannen was preceded in death by her loving Aunt Gingie, Dessie Crane, Peggy Dedmon and Dewy Crain; as well as cousins, Shelley Powell, Lisa Dedmon and Russell Ray.
To celebrate Shannen's life, the family would ask that you join them for visitation from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Waldron.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Duncan Cemetery in Waldron with the Rev. David Williams officiating. Arrangements are being entrusted to Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Waldron.
Shannen's pallbearers will be Dilan Powell, Devin Powell, David Lawson, Butch Seaton, John Canada and Jodie Haralson.
Honorary pallbearers are employees of the Arkansas Department of Transportation Fourth District; district engineer, Chad Adams; and district maintenance engineer, Chad Davis.
You may leave words of remembrance for Shannen's family by visiting www.heritagememorialfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 18, 2019