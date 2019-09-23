Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Resources
More Obituaries for Shannon Binyon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shannon Binyon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shannon Binyon Obituary
Shannon Binyon
Shannon Binyon, 60, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Aug. 14, 1959, in Clarksville. He worked in law enforcement for Fort Smith and Sebastian and Crawford County Drug Task Forces.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Binyon.
He is survived by his wife, B.J. Binyon of the home; four daughters, Damara Klentz of Mountain Home, Heather Wade of Oklahoma City, Lacydna Binyon of Van Buren and Faith Binyon of the home; two sons, Dylan Binyon of Van Buren and Eugene Reese of Barling; his mother, Irene Muldoon of Coal Hill; a sister, Tonya Cramer-Morgan of Hot Springs; three brothers, Randy Muldoon of Coal Hill, Billy Bramlett of Fort Smith and Chad Binyon of Alix; and 21 grandchildren.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shannon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now