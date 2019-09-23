|
Shannon Binyon
Shannon Binyon, 60, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Aug. 14, 1959, in Clarksville. He worked in law enforcement for Fort Smith and Sebastian and Crawford County Drug Task Forces.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Binyon.
He is survived by his wife, B.J. Binyon of the home; four daughters, Damara Klentz of Mountain Home, Heather Wade of Oklahoma City, Lacydna Binyon of Van Buren and Faith Binyon of the home; two sons, Dylan Binyon of Van Buren and Eugene Reese of Barling; his mother, Irene Muldoon of Coal Hill; a sister, Tonya Cramer-Morgan of Hot Springs; three brothers, Randy Muldoon of Coal Hill, Billy Bramlett of Fort Smith and Chad Binyon of Alix; and 21 grandchildren.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 24, 2019