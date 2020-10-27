Sharen Coddington
Sharen Ann Coddington, a resident of Calhoun, Mo., formerly of Caulksville, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Calhoun. She was born Feb. 22, 1950, in Kansas City, Mo., to Kermit Lindsey and Geneve (Jones) Lindsey. She was 70 years old.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Kathryn Buchanan.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Coddington; a daughter, Marlene Hall and husband Joe of Calhoun; a son, Terry Joe Coddington of St. Louis; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at St. Anthony's Cemetery, near Caulksville, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris. Father Reginald Udouj, OSB, will officiate the service.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Rosary will be said at 7 p.m., officiated by Deacon Kenny Stengel.
Pallbearers will be her family members.
