Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sharion Mills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharion Mills

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharion Mills Obituary
Sharion Mills
Sharion Therice Mills, 72, of Roland passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at a local hospital. She was a medical carrier for Xpress.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Mills; three sisters Janice, Pat and Mary; and a brother, Garry.
She is survived by four sons, James Mills and wife Mary of Texas, Johnny Mills of Sallisaw, Brian Mills and wife Carly of Reno, Nev., and Richard Mills and companion Jennifer Graham of Fort Smith; a sister, Sandra Verhelst; a brother, Marvin Winn; and 11 grandchildren, Brittanie, Vance, Ashley, Autumn, Katlyn, Rainee, Jade, Kaylee, Emma, Connor and Noah.
No formal services will be held at this time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -