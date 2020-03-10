|
|
Sharion Mills
Sharion Therice Mills, 72, of Roland passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at a local hospital. She was a medical carrier for Xpress.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Mills; three sisters Janice, Pat and Mary; and a brother, Garry.
She is survived by four sons, James Mills and wife Mary of Texas, Johnny Mills of Sallisaw, Brian Mills and wife Carly of Reno, Nev., and Richard Mills and companion Jennifer Graham of Fort Smith; a sister, Sandra Verhelst; a brother, Marvin Winn; and 11 grandchildren, Brittanie, Vance, Ashley, Autumn, Katlyn, Rainee, Jade, Kaylee, Emma, Connor and Noah.
No formal services will be held at this time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 11, 2020