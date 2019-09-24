|
|
Sharlie Osborn
Sharlie Faye Osborn, 77, of Plainview, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at UAMS in Little Rock. She was born April 15, 1942, in Magazine to the late James D. and Audie Benge Grigsby. She had a green thumb and a love for flowers, especially roses, and she loved fishing, watching football, camping, having family meals, going to church and her church family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Calvin L. Osborn; her son, John (J.D.) Lowery; and her siblings, Emma Jane, Maxine, Mary, Exine, Michael, JD, Dean, Charlie, James, I.J. and Donald.
Survivors include her daughters, Shelly Duerr (Dale) of Springdale, Lena Rhodes (Jeremy) of Greenwood; two grandsons, Harrison Hunter and Treyy Evans, both of Fort Smith; one great-grandson, Razner Hunter of Van Buren; one great-granddaughter, Ava Hunter of Fort Smith, and her siblings, Barbara, Carolyn, Bronk, Buddy and Rusty.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Carter Cove Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the Jesus Name Pentecostal Church in Plainview.
Pallbearers will be members of the Jesus Name Pentecostal Church.
Arrangements are by Cornwell Funeral Home in Dardanelle. Online guestbook and condolences at www.cornwellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 25, 2019