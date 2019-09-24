Home

POWERED BY

Services
CORNWELL FUNERAL HOME - Dardanelle
W. 207 Quay
Dardanelle, AR 72834
(479) 229-2524
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharlie Osborn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharlie Osborn


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharlie Osborn Obituary
Sharlie Osborn
Sharlie Faye Osborn, 77, of Plainview, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at UAMS in Little Rock. She was born April 15, 1942, in Magazine to the late James D. and Audie Benge Grigsby. She had a green thumb and a love for flowers, especially roses, and she loved fishing, watching football, camping, having family meals, going to church and her church family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Calvin L. Osborn; her son, John (J.D.) Lowery; and her siblings, Emma Jane, Maxine, Mary, Exine, Michael, JD, Dean, Charlie, James, I.J. and Donald.
Survivors include her daughters, Shelly Duerr (Dale) of Springdale, Lena Rhodes (Jeremy) of Greenwood; two grandsons, Harrison Hunter and Treyy Evans, both of Fort Smith; one great-grandson, Razner Hunter of Van Buren; one great-granddaughter, Ava Hunter of Fort Smith, and her siblings, Barbara, Carolyn, Bronk, Buddy and Rusty.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Carter Cove Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the Jesus Name Pentecostal Church in Plainview.
Pallbearers will be members of the Jesus Name Pentecostal Church.
Arrangements are by Cornwell Funeral Home in Dardanelle. Online guestbook and condolences at www.cornwellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharlie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now