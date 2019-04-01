Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Badeaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Badeaux

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sharon Badeaux Obituary
Sharon Badeaux
Sharon Younger Badeaux, 63, of Fort Smith passed away March 28, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. She was a valued 34-year employee of Red Lobster and a loving caretaker of many.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her father, J.D. Younger and his wife Johnnie; brother, Nathan Younger and his family; and several aunts, uncles and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ada Faye Younger; and sister, Brenda Kay Younger.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HOPE Humane Society, 3800 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, AR 72904 .
Published in Times Record on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now