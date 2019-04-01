|
Sharon Badeaux
Sharon Younger Badeaux, 63, of Fort Smith passed away March 28, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. She was a valued 34-year employee of Red Lobster and a loving caretaker of many.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her father, J.D. Younger and his wife Johnnie; brother, Nathan Younger and his family; and several aunts, uncles and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ada Faye Younger; and sister, Brenda Kay Younger.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HOPE Humane Society, 3800 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, AR 72904 .
Published in Times Record on Apr. 2, 2019