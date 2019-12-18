|
Sharon Bales
Sharon Ann Bales, 68, of Short died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Muldrow.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by her husband, Bill; a daughter, Sherry Watenpaw of Short; a son, Tim Jones of Muldrow; two sisters, Margie Hamilton of Fort Smith and Alma Smith of Sallisaw; two brothers, John Hamilton of Muldrow and Jerry Waters of Rudy; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 19, 2019