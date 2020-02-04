Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Bernard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Bernard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Bernard Obituary
Sharon Bernard
Sharon Diane (McVay) Bernard, 55, of Huntington passed away Jan. 30, 2020, at her home. She worked at Mead Container in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley (McAfee) McVay; and a nephew, Austin Martin.
She is survived by her father, Jimmy McVay of Dover; two sisters, Donna Ross of Alma and Janet Martin of Mansfield; two nieces, Shandi Martin of Hot Springs and Terika Wynn of The Colony, Texas; two nephews, Dustin Martin of Mansfield and Zachary Clark of Norman, Okla.; several great-nieces and -nephews; and numerous other family members.
Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -