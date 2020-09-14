Sharon Callan

Sharon Leanne Callan, 59, of Fort Smith went to be with her heavenly Father on Sept. 5, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Nov. 7, 1960, in National City, Calif., to Teddy and Hazel Davis. She was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

She was preceded in death by her father and a brother, Ray Davis.

She is survived by a daughter, Sarah March of Fort Smith; her mother, Hazel Davis of Fort Smith; a sister, Joy Guthrie; a brother, Keith Davis; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.



