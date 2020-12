Or Copy this URL to Share

Sharon Coleman

Sharon Coleman, 66, of Muse died Nov. 29, 2020.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Muse Cemetery.

She is survived by two sons, Tony Mandujano and Sammy Coleman; three sisters, Esther Wheeler, Deloris Cole and Phyllis Heaton; three brothers, Charles, Henry and Tom Carver; and seven grandchildren.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



