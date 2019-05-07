Home

More Obituaries for Sharon Davis
Sharon Davis


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sharon Davis Obituary
Sharon Davis
Sharon Davis, 70, of Fort Smith, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was born Feb. 22, 1949, in Merced, Calif., to the late Benjamin and Rita McCarley. She was a Baptist and retired office manager from Ozark Mud and Chemical Co.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandmother, Pearl McCarley, who raised her.
Memorial service for Sharon will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Fentress Mortuary Chapel. She will be cremated.
Sharon is survived by her son, Tim Davis; her sister, Debbie Burns of Van Buren; her cousin, Nancy Ables, also of Van Buren; and two caregivers, Wendy Baty and Tamara Jergins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at .
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record on May 8, 2019
