Sharon Deaton
Sharon Raye Deaton, 72, of Greenwood went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was a licensed practical nurse.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman Chappell and Goldie Carter Chappell; and nine siblings.
She is survived by a sister, Wanda Smith of Greenwood; four daughters, Sherry Brents and husband Darrell of Van Buren, Alisa Morris and husband Steve of Fort Smith, Regeanna Dalrymple and husband Glen of Roseville, Calif., and Becky Goodwin and husband Brian L. Goodwin of Greenwood; a son, retired Master Gunnery Sgt. Johnny McCray and wife Tammy of Beulaville, N.C.; nine grandchildren, Tiffany Brents of Rogers, Josh Brents and wife Haley of Van Buren, Bradley McCray of Beulaville, Derrick McCray of Beulaville, Brittany McCray of Lincoln, Neb., Amber Helvy and husband Tim of Fort Smith, Jeffrey Ramsey of Van Buren, Dr. Kaethe Goodwin Chigumira and husband Sam of Russellville and Grayson Goodwin of Bentonville; and seven great-grandchildren, Dylan McCray, Jacob Baker, Jewel Ramsey, C.J. Smith, Dominic Helvy, Zander Helvy and Jayleigh Ramsey.
Lewis Funeral Chapel will host a private family memorial service at a later date.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 29, 2019