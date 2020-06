Sharon GlaserSharon Glaser, 59, of Greenwood passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. She was a certified nursing assistant for Heart of Hospice and of the Baptist faith.She was preceded in death by a son, Jack Glaser.Sharon is survived by her husband, Jackie Glaser of Greenwood; two daughters, Jenny Alison of Greenwood and Jessica Wright of Arkadelphia; two brothers, Ed McCorkle of Clovis, N.M., and Paul McCorkle of Panama City, Fla.; a sister, Karla McCorkle of Greenwood; and a grandchild, Hunter Glaser.Private memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com