Sharon Glaser
Sharon Glaser, 59, of Greenwood passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. She was a certified nursing assistant for Heart of Hospice and of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by a son, Jack Glaser.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Jackie Glaser of Greenwood; two daughters, Jenny Alison of Greenwood and Jessica Wright of Arkadelphia; two brothers, Ed McCorkle of Clovis, N.M., and Paul McCorkle of Panama City, Fla.; a sister, Karla McCorkle of Greenwood; and a grandchild, Hunter Glaser.
Private memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
