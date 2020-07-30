Sharon Goad
Sharon J. Goad, 74, of Sallisaw passed away July 27, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born May 1, 1946, in Sallisaw to the late Floyd Wells and Gladys Mysinger Wells.
She is survived by her children, Theresa and Mona Goad and Kendall and Kenny Goad; two sisters, Phyllis Long and Wynasse Philpott; three grandchildren, Kody Goad, Kenny Ray Goad and Kash Goad; and a great-granddaughter.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Reynolds Cancer Support House, 3324 S. M St., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
