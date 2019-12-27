|
Sharon Harrison
Sharon Ruth Harrison, of Poteau, was born May 26, 1943 to Clyde and Esther Loueen (Harrison) Stringfellow. She passed away Dec. 27, 2019, in Pocola at the age of 76. She was a member of Cross Community Church in Poteau.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Esther Stringfellow; a daughter, Tamaira Harris; a son, Michael McPhail; two great-grandchildren; and a brother.
She is survived by a daughter, Michelle Ford and husband Charles Jr.; a son, Marcus Harris IV and wife Jennifer; two sisters, Terry Waymire and husband Jerry and Wanetta McKay and husband Jerold; a brother, Kenneth Smith Jr. and wife Judy; six grandchildren, Chanelle Michalopulos and husband George, Charles Ford III, Marcus Harris V and wife Ashley, Chase Ford, Gavin Harris and Madelyn Harris; three great-grandchildren, Gianna, Peter and Maria Michalopulos; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Cross Community Church with the Rev. Jason Waymire officiating. Burial will follow at Ellis Chapel Cemetery in Wister, under the direction of Grace Funeral Service in Poteau.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Monday, with the family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 29, 2019