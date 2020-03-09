|
|
Sharon McMillan
Sharon Lee McMillan, 71, of Magazine passed from this life on Saturday, March 9, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Jan. 20, 1949, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. She was a retired emergency medical technician and a member of Grace Church in Booneville. She loved attending church and serving God.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Lee McMillan; two brothers; a sister; and her parents, Charles Daniels and Tena Lee (Starr) Daniels Johnson.
She is survived by a son, Chris McMillan and wife Shelly of Odessa, Texas; a daughter, Wanda Blakely and husband John of Houston; three brothers, Donnie Hill of Waldron, Van Johnson of Fort Smith and Cliff McIntyre of Dardanelle; a sister, Teresa Sutter of Magazine; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Family-held memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at Grace Church in Booneville. Arrangements are under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Church, 1050 N. Plum St., Booneville, AR 72927.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 10, 2020