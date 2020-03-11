|
Sharon Moody
Sharon Gayle Moody, 73, was born Jan. 10, 1947, at Sparks Memorial Hospital in Fort Smith to Herbert and Winona (Gilham) Hughes. She passed away Feb. 26, 2020, in Cedar Key, Fla., from a tragic car accident.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas Winston Moody; a brother, Jimmy Hughes; and a sister, Elaine Hughes Bausley.
She is survived by her partner of 25 years, Donald J. Miller and his son Marlon, both of Cedar Key; two children, Robert Moody and wife Cassie Moody of Carrollton, Texas, and Melissa Ross of Cedar Key; four grandchildren, Daphne Shade, Tyler Moody and Paden and Kacey Ross; four great-grandchildren, Zaylee, Zoyee, Felicity and Charlie; a sister, Linda Hughes Grimes and husband Odis Grimes of Russellville; and a brother, David Hughes of Cookville, Tenn. She leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be held at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Moody, Paden Ross, Matt Houghton, Ben Houghton, Justin Collins, Josh Collins, Chris Grimes and Buddy Grimes.
A memorial service will be held in Cedar Key, to be announced at a later date.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 13, 2020