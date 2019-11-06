|
Sharon Oder
Sharon Gorman Oder, 67, of Roland died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow with burial at Redland Cemetery in Muldrow.
She is survived by her husband, Jonathan; a daughter, Frances Stone of Muldrow; two sons, Jonathan Oder Jr. of Fort Smith and Thomas Oder of Shawnee, Okla.; a sister, Marie Bartlett of Fort Smith; a brother, Wesley Gorman of Poteau; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 7, 2019