Sharon Piper
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Sharon Rose Piper, our loving and devoted mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on April 10, 2019. She left us while sleeping peacefully in care at Baptist Health in Fort Smith. She was in her 72nd year. Born in Alexandria, Minn., on the warm summer day of July 24, 1946, she witnessed incredible changes to her world: Elvis became an international star when she was 10 years old and Americans landed on the moon in 1969, just to name a few.
On Jan. 23, 1988, in the beautiful bright city of Las Vegas, the most wonderful moment of her life took place, marrying and beginning 45 years together with the love of her life, David Allen Piper, an Air Force combat Vietnam veteran. He survives her today in Fort Smith.
She was the beloved mother of Sherri (Kelly) Gibson, Lisa (Chris) Nelms, Michael (Teresa) Phillips and Tara (Jonathon) Baker; and blessed with 17 grandchildren (one preceded); 30 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Sharon enjoyed the spirit and company of growing up with two sisters, Linda (Tuttle) Spivey of Indiana and Verna Tuttle, who preceded her in death; as well as the rambunctiousness of two brothers, Larry E. Tuttle and James E. Tuttle (preceded).
Sharon lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker and worker in the business and industrial sector. She loved to cook, kept a tight house, was highly skilled in crafts and enjoyed what came her way. Life was always a passion of hers. Most of all she loved her family, she challenged them to never give up and to always push themselves harder and love stronger, the values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
A celebration of Sharon's life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery, 522 S. Sixth St., Fort Smith. Reception will follow at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post No. 1322, 23 N. 20th St., Van Buren.
Flowers or donations to the family are welcome through Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Online support may be provided via www.bit.ly/sharonsupport.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 18, 2019