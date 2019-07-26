|
|
Sharon Thompson
Sharon Faye Thompson, of Lavaca, passed away July 24, 2019. She was born Jan. 4, 1943, in Fort Smith to Roy and Mary Reynolds. Sharon was a joy and a light to everyone she met. She spent her life tending to everyone's needs, always putting hers last. Sharon grew up in Fort Smith, graduated from Fort Smith High School and attended Westark Community College and Arkansas Tech. She met her husband, Jack Thompson, and they married in 1968 and moved to Oklahoma City. Sharon began working at Mack Trucks, retiring after 25 years of service, then worked as a high school secretary at Dibble High School and finished her career with 25 years of service at Breeden Dodge. She loved children and in 1976 God answered her prayers, sending her a daughter and then two years later a son. She loved the Lord and served him with grace and dignity. For many years she was a Sunday school teacher to toddlers and loved teaching them about Jesus. Sharon was a member of First Southern Baptist in Central City.
Sharon is survived by her daughter, Sarah Eck and her husband Jerod; her son, Brad Thompson and his wife Andrea; grandchildren, Tyler Armistead, Jackson Armistead, Garrett Eck, Jace Eck, Greyson Eck, Emma Thompson and Hunter Thompson; a brother, Gary Reynolds; and two sisters, Mary Ella Carter and Willa Dane Young. She also had many nieces, nephews and brothers- and sisters-in-law that she left an imprint on who will miss her dearly. Sharon always made everyone feel as if they were her family, even if she had just met them — it was one of her greatest gifts.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Mary Reynolds; and her husband, Jack Thompson Jr.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at First Southern Baptist Church in Central City. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, Sharon asked that goodwill donations be made to First Southern Baptist Church, 12 W. Central Ave., Central City, AR 72941.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on July 27, 2019