Sharon Thomson
Sharon Ann Thomson was born Sept. 6, 1943, in Garden City, Kan., and passed away April 10, 2019. She attended Jefferson County High School in Lakewood, Colo. She worked as a bank teller in Denver, an accounting clerk in Sacramento, Calif., and a deli clerk at CV'S Family Foods in Booneville. Her favorite pastimes were sewing quilts and reading. Her proudest moment was watching her son re-enlist in the Army in the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment. She married William L. Thomson, a U.S. Air Force member, and was a military wife for 18 years. Sharon was a member of the River City Quilters' Guild in Forth Smith.
She leaves behind her husband, William L. Thomson; son, Kevin Thomson; brother, John Mai and Kaylinn Mai; and sister, Linda Mai Snead and Bill Snead.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Emil Mai and Bessie Schasteen; and daughter-in-law, Nancy Thomson.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church in Booneville. Interment will be at the family plot in Lakewood at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to HOPE Humane Society, 3800 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, AR 72904.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 24, 2019