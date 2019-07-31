|
|
Sharon Williams
The evening of July 25, 2019, we lost our beloved mother and granny, Sharon Kay Brown Williams, at the age of 68. Sharon was born in Jonesboro on Dec. 31, 1950, to Reuel and Grace Brown. She loved gardening, flowers, true crime mysteries, reading to herself and her children and cooking for her family and she was an avid storyteller.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Alfred; and four sisters, Ruth, Lois, Betty and Louise.
She is survived by her siblings, Elmer and JoAnn; as well as her husband, Chester L Williams; five adored sons, Christopher L. Williams, Clinton L. Williams, Jimi S. Williams, Matthew S. Williams and Clint "Buddy" Williams; eight beloved daughters, Cherie K. Symonds, Cheryl K. Williams, Phaedrae M. Williams, Heather Heffner, Carrie Williams, Lorna Sullivan, Lori Williams and Donna Williams; and countless other children she considered her own. She also had nine grandkids and five beautiful great-grandkids.
She will be missed but never forgotten by the hearts and souls she touched.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Christian Fellowship Church in Greenwood.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
