Sharon Willis
Sharon Denise Willis, 64, of Fort Smith entered into rest May 23, 2019. She was born Sept. 15, 1954, to Harold Brock Willis and Margret Ann Willis in Fort Smith. She loved the Lord and was a member of Ninth Street Baptist Church in Fort Smith. She attended and graduated from the Fort Smith Public School District. After her graduation from Northside High School, she worked for the U.S. Government then later became a devoted food service employee. To know her was to love her.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Brock Willis and Margret Ann Willis; and her brothers, Ray Willis and James Harold Willis.
She leaves to cherish her memory her sister, Tanya Walker (Michael) of Fort smith; her uncle, Johnny Franklin (Alice) of Fort Smith; aunts, Della Mitchell of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Rosie Thompson of Little Rock; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and many friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with cremation to follow.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Published in Times Record on May 29, 2019