Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Willis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Willis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sharon Willis Obituary
Sharon Willis
Sharon Denise Willis, 64, of Fort Smith entered into rest May 23, 2019. She was born Sept. 15, 1954, to Harold Brock Willis and Margret Ann Willis in Fort Smith. She loved the Lord and was a member of Ninth Street Baptist Church in Fort Smith. She attended and graduated from the Fort Smith Public School District. After her graduation from Northside High School, she worked for the U.S. Government then later became a devoted food service employee. To know her was to love her.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Brock Willis and Margret Ann Willis; and her brothers, Ray Willis and James Harold Willis.
She leaves to cherish her memory her sister, Tanya Walker (Michael) of Fort smith; her uncle, Johnny Franklin (Alice) of Fort Smith; aunts, Della Mitchell of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Rosie Thompson of Little Rock; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and many friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with cremation to follow.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now