Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
Sharri Vasquez
Sharri Elaine Vasquez, 62, of Alma passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at her home. She was retired from the banking industry, working over 40 years, and a member of First Baptist Church in Alma. She was born Sept. 22, 1956, in Dallas to the late H.L. Barnett and Lucy Nell (Graddick) Harris.
Family-held celebration of life will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Alma. Cremation is under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include one son, Jordan Vasquez and Jessica of Alma; sisters, Nancy Rushing of Kemah, Texas, Dorothy Theall of Oregon and Elizabeth "Cissy" Calverly of Seagoville, Texas; brother, James Harris of Elmo, Texas; and two grandsons, Tucker and Hunter Vasquez.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Dallas Theological Seminary In Memory of Sharri Vasquez, 3909 Swiss Ave., Dallas, TX 75204.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 17, 2019
