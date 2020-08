Or Copy this URL to Share

Shasta Anzar

Shasta Owens Anzar, 41, died Aug. 20, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Her body was cremated.

She is survived by three daughters, Sheena, Jessie and Laura Anzar; a son, Roman Anzar; her mother, Pat Blankenship; her father, Earnest Anzar; her stepmother, Patti Anzar; and two grandchildren.



