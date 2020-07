Or Copy this URL to Share

Shawn Ellis

Shawn Ellis, 57, of Sallisaw died July 12, 2020.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Blue Ribbon Chapel in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.

He is survived by fiancée, Becky Hoover; a son, William Ellis; his mother, Pearlene Ellis; a sister, Jolene Ellis; and a brother, James Ellis.



