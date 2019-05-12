Home

Shawn Kendrick Obituary
Shawn Kendrick
Shawn Lee Kendrick, 50, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, in his home. He was a student and employee of Stepping Stone School in Alma, and was a member of Butterfield Assembly of God. He was preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy and Virginia Kendrick.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs with the Rev. Sara Pair officiating under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by three sisters, Ronda Jean Blevins of Van Buren, Shirley Dilbeck and husband Loren of Siloam Springs and Diana Haxel and husband Ken of Fayetteville; and a brother, Roy Alan Kendrick and wife Debbie of Mountainburg.
Pallbearers will be nephews.
The family will visit with relatives and friends Tuesday from 5-7:00 p.m. at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on May 13, 2019
