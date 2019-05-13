Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Siloam Springs, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shawn Kendrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shawn Kendrick

Obituary Flowers

Shawn Kendrick Obituary
Shawn Kendrick
Shawn Lee Kendrick, 50, of Van Buren died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at his home.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by three sisters, Ronda Jean Blevins of Van Buren, Shirley Dilbeck of Siloam Springs and Diana Haxel of Fayetteville; and a brother, Roy Alan Kendrick of Mountainburg.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 14, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.