Shawn Kendrick
Shawn Lee Kendrick, 50, of Van Buren died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at his home.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by three sisters, Ronda Jean Blevins of Van Buren, Shirley Dilbeck of Siloam Springs and Diana Haxel of Fayetteville; and a brother, Roy Alan Kendrick of Mountainburg.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 14, 2019
